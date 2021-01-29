Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Shares of MRLN stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 2,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.