Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Shares of MRLN stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 2,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
