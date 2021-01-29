Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) were down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.89 and last traded at $122.15. Approximately 1,192,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 302,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.