Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 299,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,078. The stock has a market cap of $967.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

