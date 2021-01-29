Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 3,117,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,033,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.