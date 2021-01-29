Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. 345,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

