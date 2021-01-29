Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $171.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,906. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

