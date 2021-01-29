Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 71,010 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

EMR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

