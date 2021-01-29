Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.09 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.