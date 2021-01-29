Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,584. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $689.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

