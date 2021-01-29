Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.