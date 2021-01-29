Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.