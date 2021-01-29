Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading Down 10.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 628,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80.
Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
