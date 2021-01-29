Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading Down 10.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 628,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80.

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

