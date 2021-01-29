Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,483,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nikola by 4,391.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nikola by 362.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $7,296,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 13,881,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,795,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

