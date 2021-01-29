NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $520.30. 300,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The firm has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

