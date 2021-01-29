Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Down 8.2%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 3,583,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,013,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

