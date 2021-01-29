Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 660,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

