Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 1,864,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,829,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.