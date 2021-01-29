Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 432,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

