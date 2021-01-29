Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Down 8.8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. 1,140,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 794,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

