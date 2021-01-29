Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $130,020.96 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $130,020.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 42,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

