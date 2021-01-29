Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. 62,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

