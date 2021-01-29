Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 396,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 105,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.