Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 1,346,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,669,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $390.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.