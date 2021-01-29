Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,911. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 155.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

