PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 88.5% in January

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NRGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,661. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.