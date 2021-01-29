PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 88.5% in January

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE NRGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,661. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.23%.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.