Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 9.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,083,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,165,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

