PowerTrade Fuel Market Cap Reaches $14.26 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and $417,375.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00832216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.99 or 0.04058885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017209 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

