Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Derek Jantz Sells 7,048 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,884,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DTIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 842,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $636.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

