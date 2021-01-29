Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 844,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $436,359 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

