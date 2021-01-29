Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

PBH traded down C$1.64 on Friday, hitting C$104.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.34. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3036616 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

