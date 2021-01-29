Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.