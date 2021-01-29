Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. 250,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,253. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

