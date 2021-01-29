PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PBCRY traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.9325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.