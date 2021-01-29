Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $250.97. Approximately 1,421,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,097,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.30.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quidel by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

