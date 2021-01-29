Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RHE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,782. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

