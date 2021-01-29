Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 3,334,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,786,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

