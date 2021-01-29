Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,293. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

