Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of RVSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,293. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

