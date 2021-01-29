Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $172,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.05. 144,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

