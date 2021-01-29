Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3914 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 587,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,963. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

