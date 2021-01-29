Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

