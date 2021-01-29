Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 522.5% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandvik during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sandvik stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 44,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.