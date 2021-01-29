Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.64 on Friday, hitting $1,850.47. 26,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,776.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,640.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

