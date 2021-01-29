Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 7.5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03. 558,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 441,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of research firms have commented on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

