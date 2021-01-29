Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,302. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.