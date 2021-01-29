ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Down 10.6%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 541,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 485,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.99.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
