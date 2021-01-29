ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Down 10.6%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 541,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 485,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

