Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,828,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,038,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

SESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

