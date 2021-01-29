Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading Up 9.8%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 171,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 284,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

