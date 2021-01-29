Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -230.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

