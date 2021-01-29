Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -230.43 and a beta of 0.33.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
