Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

SHBI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have commented on SHBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

