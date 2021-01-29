Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Declines By 70.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 2,077,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 80,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.